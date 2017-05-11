Diversification of energy supplies to...

Diversification of energy supplies to be mulled in Turkmenistan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Diversification of export routes and transit of Turkmen natural gas will be discussed at an international gas congress in Avaza on May 23-24, Turkmenistan's Oil and Complex said in a message. Investment conditions in Turkmenistan will be presented, and prospects of development of the global gas market and construction of interstate gas pipelines will be discussed during the congress.

