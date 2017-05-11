Caspian littoral states mull transpor...

Caspian littoral states mull transportation deal in Ashgabat

Monday May 15

Ashgabat hosted a meeting of authorized representatives of the Caspian states for discussions on the draft Agreement on cooperation in the field of transportation in the Caspian Sea, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message. New regulations and rules are designed to streamline the transportation of cargo and passengers among the Caspian littoral states, to ensure the development of infrastructure and to approve legal norms, taking into account the interests of all participants.

Chicago, IL

