Caspian littoral states mull transportation deal in Ashgabat

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Ashgabat hosted a meeting of authorized representatives of the Caspian states for discussions on the draft Agreement on cooperation in the field of transportation in the Caspian Sea, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message. New regulations and rules are designed to streamline the transportation of cargo and passengers among the Caspian littoral states, to ensure the development of infrastructure and to approve legal norms, taking into account the interests of all participants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.