bassador of Belgium to Turkmenistan delivers copies of his credentials to Foreign Ministry
Newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium to Turkmenistan Bert Schoofs delivered copies of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on May 3 in Ashgabat, the press service of the MFA said. The parties discussed the high level political ties between Turkmenistan and Belgium.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
