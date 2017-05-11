17:29 Belarus may help build second potash mining factory in Turkmenistan
Belarus may be involved in the construction of the second potash mining factory in Turkmenistan, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Anatoly Kalinin said on May 10. The Garlyk mining and processing factory was commissioned in Turkmenistan a short time ago. "It was one of the largest projects Belarus has implemented abroad in this field.
