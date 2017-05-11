13:54 Ashgabat hosts 9th meeting of Kazakh-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin paid a working visit to Turkmenistan on May 3, the press service of the Kazakh PM reported. Mamin met with the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimukhamedov and took part in the 9th meeting of the Kazakh-Turkmen Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation.

