13:48 President of Turkmenistan, First Deputy Prime Minister of...

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin on May 3 in Ashgabat, the press service of the Turkmen President reported. Mamin thanked for the meeting and conveyed warm greetings from President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

