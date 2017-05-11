12:17 Mirziyoyev arrives in Turkmenistan
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on May 19 arrived in Turkmenistan on working visit at the invitation of President of Turkmenistan, the President's press service said. Upon arrival in the airport, the head of state was received by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov The talks and meetings that will be held in the city of Turkmenbashi will be a continuation of the Uzbek-Turkmen dialogue after the state visit of President of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan on March 6-7, 2017.
