12:14 Vice PM of Turkey attends Turkmen Horse Day celebrations in Ashgabat
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Yildirim Turgul Turkes, who attended the celebration of the Turkmen Horse Day on April 29, the press service of the Turkmen president reported. Turkes congratulated Berdimuhamedov on the Turkmen Horse Day and expressed his admiration for the grand scale of the festivities.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
