12:14 Vice PM of Turkey attends Turkmen Horse Day celebrations in Ashgabat

Vice PM of Turkey attends Turkmen Horse Day celebrations in Ashgabat

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Yildirim Turgul Turkes, who attended the celebration of the Turkmen Horse Day on April 29, the press service of the Turkmen president reported. Turkes congratulated Berdimuhamedov on the Turkmen Horse Day and expressed his admiration for the grand scale of the festivities.

Chicago, IL

