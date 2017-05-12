12:03 Turkmenistan President receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Fumio Kishida, who arrived in Ashgabat for Central Asia Plus Japan dialogue between the Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries and Japan. The guest expressed his gratitude for the cordial welcome and conveyed the greetings from the Emperor of Japan Akihito and the Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the Turkmen leader.

