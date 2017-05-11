11:48 Belarus and Turkmenistan plan to boost trade to $500 million

Belarus and Turkmenistan have plans to increase the bilateral trade to $500 million, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Kalinin told reporters after the session of the Belarusian-Turkmen commission on economic cooperation on 10 May, BelTA reported. Anatoly Kalinin noted that the countries have set a goal to step up the bilateral trade to $500 million.

