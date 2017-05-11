11:30 TV coverage of major events in focus of OSCE course in Turkmenistan

An OSCE-organized course on TV coverage of major events for editors and camera operators from Turkmenistan's TV channels concluded on 5 May in Ashgabat, the OSCE said. The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, in co-operation with the State Committee for TV, Radio and Cinematography of Turkmenistan, organized the four-day course to contribute to the efforts of the host Government with the aim of strengthening the professional capacities of TV journalists in line with modern standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.