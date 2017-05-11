11:30 TV coverage of major events in ...

11:30 TV coverage of major events in focus of OSCE course in Turkmenistan

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: AkiPress

An OSCE-organized course on TV coverage of major events for editors and camera operators from Turkmenistan's TV channels concluded on 5 May in Ashgabat, the OSCE said. The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, in co-operation with the State Committee for TV, Radio and Cinematography of Turkmenistan, organized the four-day course to contribute to the efforts of the host Government with the aim of strengthening the professional capacities of TV journalists in line with modern standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,654 • Total comments across all topics: 280,855,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC