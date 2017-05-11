11:14 Ashgabat hosts Turkmen-German working group meeting
On May 11, 2017, the seventh session of the Joint Turkmen-German working group was held at the Ministry of Economy and Development of Turkmenistan. German delegation was led by the Deputy Federal Minister of Economics and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany Mr. Eckhard Franz, who arrived in Ashgabat.
