11:02 Turkmen government delegation visits Moldova

Government delegation of Turkmenistan led by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov paid official visit to Moldova on May 15-16, the press service of the Turkmen foreign ministry said. On May 15, the delegation of Turkmenistan had a meeting with President of Moldova Igor Dodon.

