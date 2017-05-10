10:33 Pontoon bridge across Amu Darya...

10:33 Pontoon bridge across Amu Darya river opens in Turkmenistan

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Turkmenistan has commissioned a pontoon bridge across the Amu Darya river connecting Khalach and Khojambaz etraps, the state news agency reported May 24. Pontoon crossing creates a convenience for the villagers of the Khojambaz Etrap. Now they can, after moving across the Amu Darya to the railway station Pelwerth, by train or by road, continue their trip to the administrative center of the velayat, the capital of Turkmenistan and other regions of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,136 • Total comments across all topics: 281,263,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC