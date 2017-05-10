10:33 Pontoon bridge across Amu Darya river opens in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan has commissioned a pontoon bridge across the Amu Darya river connecting Khalach and Khojambaz etraps, the state news agency reported May 24. Pontoon crossing creates a convenience for the villagers of the Khojambaz Etrap. Now they can, after moving across the Amu Darya to the railway station Pelwerth, by train or by road, continue their trip to the administrative center of the velayat, the capital of Turkmenistan and other regions of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.