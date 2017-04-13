Turkmenistan to export chemical products through new Caspian Sea port

The construction of new seaport, through which chemical products will be exported, is currently underway in the Turkmen city of Garabogaz of the Balkan velayat . Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister for Industry Batyr Ereshov reported on the progress of the port's construction at a government meeting held on April 28. The construction of a modern port facility in Garabogaz on the site of the old one is envisaged by a large-scale project to build a chemical plant producing 1.155 million of carbamide a year.

