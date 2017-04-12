Turkmenistan spends $5B in preparatio...

Turkmenistan spends $5B in preparation for 5th Asian Games

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Trend

Turkmenistan has spent $5 billion for the preparation of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games to be held Sept. 17-27, 2017 in Ashgabat, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

Chicago, IL

