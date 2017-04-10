Turkmenistan president fires influential energy chief
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan: Turkmenistan's president has fired the head of the oil and gas sector that accounts for over 90 percent of the isolated country's exports, state media reported Thursday. The Central Asian country's state-controlled Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper said Yashigeldy Kakayev, who was deputy prime minister in charge of the oil and gas complex, was set to be demoted.
