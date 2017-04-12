Turkmenistan preparing for parliamentary election

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector New MPs will be elected to replace the ones who discontinued their office terms early, according to the Turkmen CEC. Turkmenistan will also elect members of local governing bodies on the same day due to changes in administrative and territorial structures of the country's regions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.