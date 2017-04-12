Turkmenistan inviting consulting comp...

Turkmenistan inviting consulting companies to join TAPI

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmenistan's Turkmengas State Concern is inviting consulting companies to partake in the construction project of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline, said the country's Oil and Gas Complex in a message Apr. 22. Construction of the Turkmen section of TAPI was launched on Dec. 13, 2015. The pipeline's annual capacity will be 33 billion cubic meters.

