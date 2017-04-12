Turkmenistan, European Parliament mul...

Turkmenistan, European Parliament mull gas supply

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Ashgabat hosted a meeting between Turkmen minister of foreign affairs, Deputy Prime Minister Rashid Meredov and a European Parliament delegation led by Vice President Ryszard Czarnecki, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message Apr. 21. "The sides discussed political cooperation, energy partnership and the possibility of gas supply from Turkmenistan to Europe," reads the message.

