Turkmenistan, European Parliament mull gas supply

Ashgabat hosted a meeting between Turkmen minister of foreign affairs, Deputy Prime Minister Rashid Meredov and a European Parliament delegation led by Vice President Ryszard Czarnecki, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message Apr. 21. "The sides discussed political cooperation, energy partnership and the possibility of gas supply from Turkmenistan to Europe," reads the message.

