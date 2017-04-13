Turkmenistan, Argentina hold political consultations
The foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and the Argentine Republic held political consultations in Ashgabat, the press service of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported. Issues of mutual interest were on the agenda of bilateral political consultations.
