Turkmenistan appoints deputy PM for agro-industry

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Esenmyrat Orazgeldiev as deputy prime minister supervising the agro-industry, the Turkmen government said in a message.

