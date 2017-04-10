Turkmenistan appoints deputy PM for a...

Turkmenistan appoints deputy PM for agro-industry

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Esenmyrat Orazgeldiev as deputy prime minister supervising the agro-industry, the Turkmen government said in a message.

