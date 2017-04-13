Turkmen president to visit Kazakhstan

Turkmen president to visit Kazakhstan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Today.Az

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is expected to visit Kazakhstan on April 12, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at a meeting with representatives of the diplomatic corps, TASS reported. "The recent visit of the Uzbek president to Kazakhstan was successful, and the Turkmen President will soon arrive in Astana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,449 • Total comments across all topics: 280,067,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC