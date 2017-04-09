Turkmen president due in Kazakhstan

Saturday

Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on Apr. 18-19, the Turkmen government said in a message. The head of state noted that the upcoming summit will give an effective momentum to the development of bilateral cooperation, according to the message.

