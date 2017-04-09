Turkmen president due in Kazakhstan
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on Apr. 18-19, the Turkmen government said in a message. The head of state noted that the upcoming summit will give an effective momentum to the development of bilateral cooperation, according to the message.
