Turkmen Leader Hoards Asian-Games Anthem Glory
Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov has dominated his country's political scene -- and official life, in general -- since succeeding another authoritarian leader in 2006. The 59-year-old former-dentist-turned-"protector" was declared the winner of a nationwide contest for an anthem to accompany the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Art Games that Turkmenistan will host in September.
