Turkmen government delegation to visit Armenia in late April

16 hrs ago Read more: Arka News Agency

YEREVAN, April 6. /ARKA/. Armenian and Turkmen government officials will discuss development of bilateral relations in Yerevan in late April, prime minister Karen Karapetyan said during a Cabinet session today.

