THY B738 at Istanbul on Apr 2nd 2017, suspected tailstrike

A THY Turkish Airlines Boeing 737-800, registration TC-JVV performing flight TK-322 from Istanbul to Ashgabat with 140 people on board, departed Istanbul's runway 35L but stopped the climb at 5000 feet due to a suspected tail strike. The aircraft entered a hold to burn off fuel and returned to Istanbul for a safe landing on runway 35R about 100 minutes after departure.

Chicago, IL

