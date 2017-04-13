Singapore A388 near Baku on Jan 6th 2014, loss of cabin pressure
On Apr 24th 2017 Singapore's AAIB released their final report concluding the probable causes of the serious incident were: - The Door 3L failure was traced to a crack passing through a number of rivet holes on the door skin. The crack was probably caused by high cycle fatigue under varying amplitude loading due to the fluttering of the Batch 1 CP that was initially installed on the aircraft.
