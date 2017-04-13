Singapore A388 near Baku on Jan 6th 2...

Singapore A388 near Baku on Jan 6th 2014, loss of cabin pressure

Monday Apr 24 Read more: AVHerald

On Apr 24th 2017 Singapore's AAIB released their final report concluding the probable causes of the serious incident were: - The Door 3L failure was traced to a crack passing through a number of rivet holes on the door skin. The crack was probably caused by high cycle fatigue under varying amplitude loading due to the fluttering of the Batch 1 CP that was initially installed on the aircraft.

