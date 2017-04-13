Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan have stron...

Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan have strong relations

Wednesday Apr 26

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a letter to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishing the bilateral diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkmenistan. "We will make every effort to achieve further success in developing effective cooperation in various areas," Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's letter said.

