Russia to bolster strategic partnership with Turkmenistan, Tajikistan: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that Russia's strategic partnership with Turkmenistan and Tajikistan will further develop as he extended congratulations to the two neighbors on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties on Saturday. In two letters respectively to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Putin praised the fruitful cooperation and bilateral agreements in various fields that Russia and the two countries have achieved over the years, underlining that their constructive ties will keep on "contributing to peace and stability in Central Asia."
