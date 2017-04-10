Putin: Russia, Turkmenistan reach level of strategic partnership

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Turkmen government said in a message Apr. 10. The two countries have established political dialogue at various levels, as well as fruitful cooperation in trade and economic, energy, scientific and technical, humanitarian and other fields, Putin said in his letter.

