OSCE consulting Turkmenistan on aviation security

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector An OSCE-organized training course on security procedures at aviation checkpoints and analyzing X-ray images for aviation security and law-enforcement personnel has concluded in Ashgabat, the OSCE said in a message. The practical training course brought together 19 officials from the Aviation Security Service of Turkmenistan Airlines, the Transport Police of the Interior Ministry, the State Border Service and the State Customs Service.

