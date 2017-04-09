Iran's Zarif: Long-term co-op with Turkmenistan on agenda

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Tehran has put long-term cooperation with Ashgabat on agenda, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told an economic conference in Turkmenistan's capital on Monday. Calling for expansion of bilateral trade, Zarif added that the two countries enjoy proper diplomatic ties, IRNA news agency reported Apr. 17. The foreign minister also spoke about cooperation in transportation sector and said the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway is capable of linking Central Asia to the Persian Gulf.

