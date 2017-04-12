Iran's power sector dramatically ups gas usage

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Iran increased gas deliveries to power plants by 4.7 percent to 57.74 billion cubic meters during last fiscal year , while the plan was a 20 percent growth to 65 bcm. However, the statistics of Energy Ministry indicate a huge growth in replacing liquid fuels with gas in power generation sector during last four years.

