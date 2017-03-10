Chemical industry among fastest growing sectors in Turkmenistan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The biggest mining and processing complex for the potash fertilizer production in Central Asia was built in the Turkmen Lebap region. A wide production of polyethylene and polypropylene will be established in the country as a result of the construction of a gas chemical complex within five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.