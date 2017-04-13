Caspian littoral states mulling trade, economic deal in Ashgabat

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Ashgabat is hosting the next meeting of authorized representatives of Caspian littoral states, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message Apr. 25. The event is being attended by delegations of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan to agree on a draft agreement on trade and economic cooperation in the region.

