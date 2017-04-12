bassador of Italy to Turkmenistan delivers credentials to Berdimuhamedov
President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Turkmenistan Diego Ungaro. During the meeting, the two discussed the prospects of the Turkmen-Italian cooperation noting that the sides mark the 25th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.
