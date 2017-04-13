Ashgabat to host next meeting of Japa...

Ashgabat to host next meeting of Japanese, Central Asian FMs

Ashgabat will host the sixth meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and Japan, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported Apr. 28. "Turkmenistan, which is presiding in the Central Asia plus Japan dialogue since 2014, is preparing to host the sixth meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asian states and Japan," according to the news service.

