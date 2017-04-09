Ashgabat to host Energy Charter Forum in May
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Ashgabat will host the Energy Charter Forum, titled "Towards a Multilateral Framework Agreement on Transit of Energy Resources" on May 30-31, the Turkmen Oil and Gas Complex said in a message. The issues of preparation were discussed during the meeting of the Organizing Committee on holding international events related to Turkmenistan's Chairmanship in the Energy Charter Conference in 2017.
