Ashgabat to host Energy Charter Forum in May

Ashgabat will host the Energy Charter Forum, titled "Towards a Multilateral Framework Agreement on Transit of Energy Resources" on May 30-31, the Turkmen Oil and Gas Complex said in a message. The issues of preparation were discussed during the meeting of the Organizing Committee on holding international events related to Turkmenistan's Chairmanship in the Energy Charter Conference in 2017.

