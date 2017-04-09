Ashgabat to host Energy Charter Forum in May

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Ashgabat will host the Energy Charter Forum, titled "Towards a Multilateral Framework Agreement on Transit of Energy Resources" on May 30-31, the Turkmen Oil and Gas Complex said in a message. The issues of preparation were discussed during the meeting of the Organizing Committee on holding international events related to Turkmenistan's Chairmanship in the Energy Charter Conference in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.