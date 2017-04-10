Ashgabat hosts regional meeting on as...

Ashgabat hosts regional meeting on assistance for Afghanistan

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Trend

Turkmenistan's Foreign Ministry organized the fifth meeting of the Regional Infrastructure Confidence-Building Measures technical groups in Ashgabat as part of the Istanbul Process on Afghanistan, the OSCE Ashgabat office said in a message. The meeting was organized with the support of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

