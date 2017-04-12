17:59 Russian MP Zhirinovsky awarded ...

17:59 Russian MP Zhirinovsky awarded title of Turkmenistan "Honorary Elder of the People"

Saturday Apr 8

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov presented the Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky with the distinctive badge and the certificate of conferring the title "Honorary Elder of the People". Traditionally, the guest was presented with the Turkmen national don , telpeck and kushak .

