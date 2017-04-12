17:59 Russian MP Zhirinovsky awarded title of Turkmenistan "Honorary Elder of the People"
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov presented the Chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky with the distinctive badge and the certificate of conferring the title "Honorary Elder of the People". Traditionally, the guest was presented with the Turkmen national don , telpeck and kushak .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC