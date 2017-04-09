17:20 Turkmen, Iranian FMs discuss cooperation issues
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov on Monday in Ashgabat, where he arrived accompanying a delegation as part of his tour to Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Georgia. Attaching a great significance to Zarif's visit to Ashgabat, Meredov pointed out the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and Turkmenistan, adding "today talks paved the way for achieving a new level in mutual ties," Iranian media report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC