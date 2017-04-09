17:20 Turkmen, Iranian FMs discuss cooperation issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov on Monday in Ashgabat, where he arrived accompanying a delegation as part of his tour to Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Georgia. Attaching a great significance to Zarif's visit to Ashgabat, Meredov pointed out the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and Turkmenistan, adding "today talks paved the way for achieving a new level in mutual ties," Iranian media report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.