17:20 Turkmen, Iranian FMs discuss co...

17:20 Turkmen, Iranian FMs discuss cooperation issues

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AkiPress

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov on Monday in Ashgabat, where he arrived accompanying a delegation as part of his tour to Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Georgia. Attaching a great significance to Zarif's visit to Ashgabat, Meredov pointed out the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and Turkmenistan, adding "today talks paved the way for achieving a new level in mutual ties," Iranian media report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,644 • Total comments across all topics: 280,386,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC