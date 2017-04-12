16:12 Turkmenistan to hold Internatio...

16:12 Turkmenistan to hold International Ahalteke Horse Beauty Contest

Thursday Read more: AkiPress

"In accordance with the Resolution of the President of Turkmenistan, the International Ahalteke horse beauty contest and artistic contests among painters, sculptors, carpet makers, jewelers, photographers, designers, cinematographers for the best artistic presentation of the beauty of Ahalteke horses in the works fine, decorative and applied arts, printing products, photos and TV channels will be held in Ashgabat on April 29on occasion of the Turkmen Horse Day," the statement said.

Chicago, IL

