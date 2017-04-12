15:58 European Parliament Vice Presid...

15:58 European Parliament Vice President visits Ashgabat

Thursday

A EU delegation led by the European Parliament Vice-President Mr. Ryszard Czarnecki arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit. The EU parliament delegation was received at the Mejlis of Turkmenistan in the format of traditional inter-parliamentary dialogue, Turkmenistan Today state news agency reported.

Chicago, IL

