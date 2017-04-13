15:37 Turkmenistan celebrates public holiday Drop of Water Is a Grain of Gold
Main festive events were held in the park down by the Karakum River in Ashgabat, reported the Turmenistan Today state news agency. The Government officials, heads of diplomatic missions and representations accredited to Turkmenistan, NGOs and media, senior citizens, students; residents and guests of the capital took part in the celebrations.
