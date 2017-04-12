14:28 Turkmen president appoints acting chairman of Turkmengas state company
President of Turkmenistan has appointed Vice Chairman of the Turkmengas State Concern Myrat Archayev as Acting Minister of State of Turkmenistan Acting Chairman of Turkmengas State Concern. These subscription fees are for private individuals only.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|FREE TATARSTAN
|6
|Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|just a guy i knew
|2
|Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD...
|5
|Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|1
|Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Pro Belarus
|1
|Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Rico
|1
|'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|servoslaves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC