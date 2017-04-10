14:02 Ashgabat hosted Turkmen-Korean ...

14:02 Ashgabat hosted Turkmen-Korean Commission for Trade, Economic,...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

The 6th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Korean Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation was held in Ashgabat on April 6, the Turkmen foreign ministry said. The meeting was attended by members of the Turkmen-Korean commission for trade, economic, scientific and technological cooperation of the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,126,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC