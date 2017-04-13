13:27 Newly appointed Ambassador of Hungary to Turkmenistan P ter Sz nt delivers credentials
Nurberdyeva has accepted the credentials from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Turkmenistan Mr Pter Sznt in Ashgabat on April 27, official media report. The diplomat was introduced to the major trends of Turkmenistan's state policy, the current large-scale socio-economic reforms aimed at improving the nation's wellbeing and quality of life.
