13:27 Newly appointed Ambassador of Hungary to Turkmenistan P ter Sz nt delivers credentials

Nurberdyeva has accepted the credentials from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Turkmenistan Mr Pter Sznt in Ashgabat on April 27, official media report. The diplomat was introduced to the major trends of Turkmenistan's state policy, the current large-scale socio-economic reforms aimed at improving the nation's wellbeing and quality of life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.