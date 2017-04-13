13:27 Newly appointed Ambassador of H...

13:27 Newly appointed Ambassador of Hungary to Turkmenistan P ter Sz nt delivers credentials

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

Nurberdyeva has accepted the credentials from Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Turkmenistan Mr Pter Sznt in Ashgabat on April 27, official media report. The diplomat was introduced to the major trends of Turkmenistan's state policy, the current large-scale socio-economic reforms aimed at improving the nation's wellbeing and quality of life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkmenistan, Russia to expand business partner... (Sep '16) Sep '16 FREE TATARSTAN 6
News Ashgabat names representative in Turkmen-Russia... (Nov '15) Nov '15 just a guy i knew 2
News Turkmenistan, Japan to mull co-op in fuel and e... (Jul '15) Jul '15 IRADRUDAEGUMIDEBD... 5
News Turkmenistan looks to the West (Apr '15) Apr '15 RUSSKI GO HOME 1
News Turkmenistan opens maritime transport route to ... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Pro Belarus 1
News Rail linking Central Asia to Persian Gulf opened (Dec '14) Dec '14 Rico 1
News 'Vesna Pavlovic: Participant,' Reviewed: Photos... (Sep '14) Sep '14 servoslaves 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,363 • Total comments across all topics: 280,631,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC