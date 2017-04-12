12:15 OSCE events in Turkmenistan address energy issues
An OSCE-organized three-day course on best practices in developing a national strategy for solar energy concluded today at the Turkmen State Energy Institute in the city of Mary, Turkmenistan. The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, in co-operation with the Turkmen State Energy Institute, organized the course to strengthen the scientific and research capacity of the national stakeholders in the area of solar energy production.
