12:15 OSCE events in Turkmenistan address energy issues

An OSCE-organized three-day course on best practices in developing a national strategy for solar energy concluded today at the Turkmen State Energy Institute in the city of Mary, Turkmenistan. The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, in co-operation with the Turkmen State Energy Institute, organized the course to strengthen the scientific and research capacity of the national stakeholders in the area of solar energy production.

