10:05 President of Turkmenistan congratulates President of Serbia on winning election

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov congratulated Alexander Vucic on the election as the President of Serbia, the press service of the Turkmen leader said. "Taking this opportunity, the head of state expressed to the President of Serbia wishes of sound health, happiness and obtaining the great success in the highest political office in the name of progress and prosperity of the friendly country," the statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.